Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Keen On Boosting Relations With Jordan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi voiced on Monday26/7/2021 Egypt's keenness on boosting relations with Jordan at the economic and commercial levels to serve the interests of the Egyptian and Jordanian peoples.

During a meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates Ayman Safadi in Cairo, the president lauded efforts exerted by the Jordanian government to provide all possible support for the Egyptian community in Jordan.

Safadi expressed Jordan's keenness to make use of Egypt's expertise in the field of development projects in light of the mega national projects being established in the country, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

According to Radi, the two sides discussed relations between Egypt and Jordan and expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination between the two countries.

They emphasized the need for strengthening economic relations and increasing trade exchange between the two countries in the coming period, in addition to promoting mutual cooperation to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Radi said.

They also called for building on the outcome of the last summit held in Baghdad last June between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan to take serious measures to increase aspects of coordination between the three countries, especially in the fields of energy, electricity and industrial complexes, the spokesman added.

The two sides also tackled the situation in Lebanon, Syria and Libya, as well as the latest developments of the Middle East peace process, he said.

Safadi praised the tireless efforts exerted by Egypt to consolidate the ceasefire between the Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the Egyptian initiative to rebuild the Gaza Strip, said Radi.

The two sides also stressed the need for intensifying international efforts aimed at resuming negotiations to settle the Palestinian crisis based on the resolutions of international legitimacy, Radi added.

MENA