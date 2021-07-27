South Africa: Transnet Ports Division Declares Force Majeure On Container Terminals After Cyber Attack

27 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), the state-owned freight company's division that operates the container terminals at the country's biggest ports including Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura and Durban, declared force majeure late on Monday after its IT systems suffered a massive cyber attack last week that crippled its operations.

Two separate people, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Business Maverick that the port division had declared force majeure across all its container terminals.

The contractual clause means Transnet absolves itself of any liability for not being able to provide promised services to its clients due to an "act of God". The clause is normally invoked for catastrophic events, such as natural disasters, warfare, or in this case a cyber attack.

Trasnet said it was still working on a statement when contacted for comment.

The state firm has yet to name the source of the cyber attack, whether any ransom has been demanded, or how deep the infiltration of sensitive information goes, but the result has been that its port divisions cannot digitally track and account for the thousands of goods containers that enter and leave the country's ports on a daily basis.

Performing this operation manually has resulted in...

