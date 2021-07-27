Mozambique: Hospitals in Danger of Running Out of Beds for Covid-19

26 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago warned on Saturday that, in some provinces, hospitals are in danger of running out of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters in the central city of Quelimane, Tiago said "in a very short space of time, the country could find itself facing a lack of beds, unless we change our behaviour and implement adequately the Covid-19 prevention measures".

In Maputo province, that point has already been reached. 40 intensive care beds were available in the provincial capital, Matola, but the latest Health Ministry statistics show 49 patients hospitalised in Matola.

"The hospitalisation capacity in Maputo province is already above 100 per cent, and in the other provinces, although less than 70 per cent of capacity has been reached, we must understand that the daily level of hospital admissions is very high", said Tiago.

In the Zambezia provincial capital of Quelimane, Tiago found that the Covid-19 treatment centre has 100 beds, which is currently more than enough, but oxygen is not being piped to all of them.

Tiago guaranteed that he situation will be solved soon with the acquisition of the appropriate machine.

The health authorities believed that the peak of the third wave of coronavirus infection could be reached in mid-August - but the intervening weeks could see hospitals in the worst hit provinces struggling to find space for patents, and to provide them with live saving oxygen.

The solution for the situation in Matola could be to move patients to the Mavalane general hospital in Maputo city, where beds are still available, or to open improvised wards in tents, if oxygen supplies can be connected to the beds.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X