South Africa: Eight Years Later, Julius Malema's Path to Relevance Is Still Characterised By Peddling Populism and Violence

27 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema used the party's birthday to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to 'remove the soldiers from the streets and confront the people of South Africa'. It remains to be seen if the pleaser and populist commander-in-chief will persuade the people of South Africa to take his bait in greater numbers.

Eight years since its founding, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has grown into a political party able to conduct a virtual anniversary rally on a zero-rated data stream from its website on Monday.

Party leader Julius Malema used the occasion to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw his army from the looting hotspots and visit those areas himself to turn the toxic tide. "We want to challenge Ramaphosa to remove the soldiers from the streets and confront the people of South Africa," he said.

"He must stop hiding behind the uniform of the soldiers and confront the reality that our people are confronted with on a daily basis. If you are a man, Ramaphosa, and you know you have been elected legitimately by the people of South Africa who love you, and that you did not buy the presidency through the money of the white monopoly...

