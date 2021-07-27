South Africa: Building Blocks - How to Make Inroads Into Tax Policy in a Rebuilt, Post-Covid South Africa

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Katz

A common theme in the recent setbacks South Africa has suffered is poverty, inequality and unemployment. Insofar as concerns Covid-19, it is common cause that the poor have suffered disproportionately more than the rest of society. As regards the recent unrest, poverty and unemployment feature again, but in a somewhat different way.

In the endeavour to rebuild South Africa and plan a post-Covid society, inequality, poverty and unemployment will have to feature prominently. In designing a new South Africa, the architects will need to employ a number of building blocks, including education, tax policy, competition policy, company law, small business legislation and labour relations, to name but a few. Here, I offer some thoughts on one of those building blocks - tax policy.

Competing objectives

In designing a tax policy, there will be an immediate realisation that there are a number of objectives which compete with each other and in some cases appear to be mutually exclusive.

In the first instance, it is clear that government will need a huge purse to fund vital purposes. The two obvious sources are borrowings and tax. Excessive borrowings and the consequential unmanageable servicing cost of interest obligations appears to be a non-starter. That...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

