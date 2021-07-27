Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 213 New Cases Monday

27 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The new statistics, NCDC noted, has raised the infection toll to 171,324 cases while the death toll now stands at 2,134.

The<a target="_blank" href="https://www.ncdc.gov.ng/"> Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> has said two persons died of complications from the coronavirus infection in the country in Monday.

The disease centre, in an update on its Facebook page early Monday morning, added that 213 new cases were also reported across 12 states of the federation.

Specifics

According to NCDC, Lagos, Nigeria's COVID-19 epidemic centre, on Monday, reported 157 cases, and was followed by Rivers State with 20 cases.

Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, ranked third on the log with 12 cases while Oyo State in the South-west region and the South-eastern state of Enugu reported six cases each.

Meanwhile, while Gombe State reported three cases, Bauchi, Imo and Kaduna reported two cases each. Edo, Ekiti and Ogun reported one each.

The NCDC further noted that testing <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/475763-just-in-nnamdi-kanu-absent-as-court-adjourns-trial-till-october.html">negative</a> following their treatment, a total of 164,798 persons infected with the virus, have been discharged.

