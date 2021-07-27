South Africa: Defective Tiger Brand's Cans Recalled

26 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to return defective KOO and Hugo's canned foods to any retail store.

In a statement on Monday, NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuzac said the commission has been made aware of a recall of certain products by Tiger Brand.

"We urge consumers who have these products in their possession to verify the barcodes as well as manufacturing dates. If they form part of the recall, they should immediately return these products to any retail store for a full refund with or without any receipt," Mabuza said.

The canned vegetables that are affected by the recall were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

According to Tiger Brands, the recall is because of a side seam weld defect that may cause a leak.

In terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety.

"While the commission is pleased with Tiger Brands' investigation into this problem and the precautionary recall, consumer safety comes first, therefore, the commission will only rest when all these products are removed from the market and consumers get their refunds. Our inspectors are monitoring the recall based on the Recall Guidelines," Mabuza said.

The canned products forming part of the recall can be found here.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X