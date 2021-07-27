South Africa: Defective Tiger Brand's Cans Recalled

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to return defective KOO and Hugo's canned foods to any retail store.

In a statement on Monday, NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuzac said the commission has been made aware of a recall of certain products by Tiger Brand.

"We urge consumers who have these products in their possession to verify the barcodes as well as manufacturing dates. If they form part of the recall, they should immediately return these products to any retail store for a full refund with or without any receipt," Mabuza said.

The canned vegetables that are affected by the recall were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

According to Tiger Brands, the recall is because of a side seam weld defect that may cause a leak.

In terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety.

"While the commission is pleased with Tiger Brands' investigation into this problem and the precautionary recall, consumer safety comes first, therefore, the commission will only rest when all these products are removed from the market and consumers get their refunds. Our inspectors are monitoring the recall based on the Recall Guidelines," Mabuza said.

The canned products forming part of the recall can be found here.