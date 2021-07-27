Zimbabwe: National Dress Fabric Available

John Manzongo / The Herald
Models parade Zimbabwe's national fabric at the Harare International Conference Centre in April 2021.
27 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THE national dress fabric which was launched in 2019 by President Mnangagwa is now available for sale in all the 10 provinces.

Minister of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said having a national dress was of great value to Zimbabwe as a nation as it reinforces the concept of national identity.

Minister Nyoni said the fabric should be no more than just an identity, but a tool through which people have a sense of belonging to their heritage.

"The designs convey our cultural and identity, carrying the entire framework of values by which individuals or societies differentiate themselves and their status from the world," she said.

"We can easily be recognised as Zimbabweans as a result of the distinctive features on the designed fabrics.

"The fabric should therefore be valued and made popular for its cultural and symbolic role in the preservation of national values and cultural heritage.

"The fabric can be made into different attires amongst them, fashion wear for men, children and ladies for any occasion such as casual wear, sportswear, executive or corporate wear and chief's gowns.

"It can also be made into different other items such as handbags, umbrellas, bedding and interior decorations."

Minister Nyoni said the fabric should be made available to all the citizens in and outside Zimbabwe, and encouraged people to purchase the textile.

"I invite all of us to give the national fabric a place in our wardrobes.

"Let us buy the national fabric which has different designs and colours and preserve our cultural identity from one generation to the other," she said.

The national fabric can be obtained from the National Handicraft Centre in Harare and for bulk supplies, from Kingfisher in Harare.

Ten marketing brand ambassadors in all the 10 provinces across the country will also sell the fabric.

