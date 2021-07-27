Zimbabwe: More Turn for Covid - 19 Vaccine

Mirriam Madiye — Features Writer

The vaccination programme which started in February is continuing to gain momentum as more and people are turning up across the country.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), as at July 25, 18 452 people were vaccinated with their first Covid -19 vaccine doses bring the total to 1 447 342 since the start of the vaccination programme.

As at the same date, 2 286 received their second dose bringing the total to 680 660 people.

Harare province continues to dominate the vaccination uptake list with a total of 252 903 receiving the first jab and a total of 136 534 having received the two jabs.

According to the ministry, Chitungwiza province has the lowest uptake of the vaccine on the vaccine programme uptake list.

So far 31 829 people in Chitungwiza province received their first doses whilst 14 375 people received their second doses.

As at July 25, the government received 1 million Sinovac Covid -19 vaccines from the Chinese government.

The government has brought in over 5 million doses for the vaccination programme.

The country has received the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.