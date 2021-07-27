Zimbabwe: Tree Ambassador Bemoans Firewood Poaching

27 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwenational tree planting Ambassador, Never Bonde, has expressed concern over the wanton cutting down of trees for firewood in the country.

Firewood vendors and dealers have recorded brisk business since the start of the current chilly weather, especially with intermitted electricity load sheddings.

The boom has seen poachers resorting to transporting the firewood during during night to evade Environment Management Authority (EMA) and police check points. Often they bribe their way through.

Bonde cited Umguza and Lupane as one of the most affected districts in the country.

"I am concerned about the rampant firewood poaching which is happening in some areas in Matebeleland province. In the past months, we have observed numerous truckloads of firewood being smuggled in the high density suburbs for sell. According to our survey, one household in every 10 houses now sell firewood. We are very much concerned about the source of this firewood," said Bonde.

The National Tree Ambassador called upon parliament to craft more firewood poaching deterrent laws.

"We are imploring our parliament to come up with more deterrent ant-firewood poaching laws. The current fine of $5 for the offence is ridiculous. We need more deterrent fines which makes it impossible for people to poach firewood," he said.

Bonde said as part of his efforts in fighting deforestation, he has offered Bulawayo city council 8000 seedlings for planting in the city's parks and other areas.

"As part of our contribution to the greening of Bulawayo, we have offered Bulawayo City council 8000 tree seedlings at our Chipinge indigenous tree nursery. We are however still waiting for the council to organize transport and collect the seedlings. Most of the street trees in the city have outlived their lives and they need to be replaced especially in the wake of the outbreak of corona virus," said Bonde.

The Tree Ambassador said that studies have shown that plenty oxygen mitigate against the corona virus.

Bonde also bemoaned the harvesting of timber in Luapne by the Chinese for commercial purposes.

"We have received reports that the Chinese are wantonly harvesting timber in Lupane and surrounding areas and shipping it to China. We are calling the government to immediately intervene and stop the practice which is threatening the environment in the area," added Bonde.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X