Nigeria: Fire Service Records 91 Fire Calls, Saves 12,300,00, Loses 4,080,00 Worth of Property in Kebbi

27 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi — The Director fire service department kebbi state Alhaji Yahya Garba Zazzagawa on Monday said fire service department in the state have recorded at least 91 fire calls across the 21 local governments in the state.

Speaking in his office in Birnin Kebbi said unfortunately properties worth four million and eighty(4,080,00) were lost to fire incidences from December 2021 to June, while properties worth twelve million three hundred were saved by fire fighters (12,300,00) during several fire operations and rescue.

Garba added that, a total of ninety nine million nine hundred and ninety five (99,995) were lost to fire, while twenty seven million eight hundred and eighty two( 207,821,00) were saved within six months.

While commending the state government for her efforts in curtailing fire appeal to the state governor Senator Atiku Bagudu to provide more staff and more fire fighting gadgets in order to save more lives and properties in the state, he urged members of the public to follow fire safety precautions and immediately report any mild or major fire incident before it escalates adding that timely report will immensely help in combating it and stop its spread to unaffected places, " always put off your electrical appliences before going out, keep away combustible from homes and offices he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X