Nigeria: Fire Service Records 91 Fire Calls, Saves 12,300,00, Loses 4,080,00 Worth of Property in Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi — The Director fire service department kebbi state Alhaji Yahya Garba Zazzagawa on Monday said fire service department in the state have recorded at least 91 fire calls across the 21 local governments in the state.

Speaking in his office in Birnin Kebbi said unfortunately properties worth four million and eighty(4,080,00) were lost to fire incidences from December 2021 to June, while properties worth twelve million three hundred were saved by fire fighters (12,300,00) during several fire operations and rescue.

Garba added that, a total of ninety nine million nine hundred and ninety five (99,995) were lost to fire, while twenty seven million eight hundred and eighty two( 207,821,00) were saved within six months.

While commending the state government for her efforts in curtailing fire appeal to the state governor Senator Atiku Bagudu to provide more staff and more fire fighting gadgets in order to save more lives and properties in the state, he urged members of the public to follow fire safety precautions and immediately report any mild or major fire incident before it escalates adding that timely report will immensely help in combating it and stop its spread to unaffected places, " always put off your electrical appliences before going out, keep away combustible from homes and offices he said.