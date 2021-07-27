Malawi: Nkhata Bay Man Gets 21-Year Jail Term for Defiling Niece

27 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

A magistrate court in Nkhata Bay has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Martin Kaunda, to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his niece.

The convict, according to Nkhata Bay police publicist Kondwani James, hails from Gwazera Village in Traditional Authority Mkumbira.

State Prosecutor from Nkhata Bay Police Station, Andrew Singini, told the court that Kaunda had defiled the girl several times until her mother discovered it on June 25 this year.

The mother said the 12-year-old girl used to cry when taking a bath and it was discovered that her private parts were swollen.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Kaunda. He was subsequently charged with defilement.

The convict denied the charge levelled against him. The State paraded four witnesses to prove its case against him.

Singini asked the court to give a stiffer sentence to deter would-be offenders.

But Kaunda prayed for leniency, saying he was under the influence of the devil when the committed the crime.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Issa Maulidi dismissed Kaunda's mitigating factors and sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X