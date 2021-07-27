Egypt: 1st Session of Egypt-South Sudan Higher Committee Convenes

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and South Sudan's Vice President James Wani Igga have chaired the first session of talks of the Egyptian-South Sudanese higher committee, which was attended by high-level ministerial delegations from the two sides.

In his opening words, Madbouli said that the joint committee aims to coordinate and open new horizons of cooperation in all fields to serve the interests of Egyptian and South Sudanese peoples.

The talks also aim to consider new opportunities to cement sustainable cooperation at all levels, the premier reiterated.

Madbouli conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the South Sudanese delegation, noting that Sisi has directed the government to exert sincere efforts to develop ties and enhance cooperation between Egypt and all African countries.

The premier reaffirmed that Egypt is keen to strengthen ties with South Sudan to serve mutual interests and achieve a comprehensive strategic partnership for development and economic integration with the Nile basin countries.

The session was attended by the ministers of foreign affairs, water resources and irrigation, higher education and scientific research, international cooperation, health and population, agriculture, trade and industry as well as a host of senior officials and ministers from South Sudan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

