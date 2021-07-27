Egypt Reports 35 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Monday night 26/7/2021 that 35 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 284,059.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,494

As many as 358 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 227,970 so far, the spokesman said.