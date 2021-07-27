Egypt: NCW Lauds Malak's Achievement At Tokyo Olympics

The National Council for Women (NCW), under Mai Morsi, has congratulated Egypt's taekwondo champion Hedaya Malak over winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Such an achievement honors Egyptian and Arab women, Morsi said, wishing the Egyptian champion and other athletes competing at the Olympics great success in all kinds of sports.

Malak secured on Monday 26/7/2021 Egypt's first medal in Tokyo Olympics after beating Paige Mcpherson of USA 6-17 in the 67kg event.

The 28-year-old Malak was competing for the bronze.

The 2016 bronze medalist qualified for the game against Mcpherson after smashing Malia Paseka of Tonga 19-0 in the Women's -67kg repechage earlier on Monday 26/7/2021.

However, the Egyptian star lost 12-13 to Lauren Williams of Great Britain in the Women's quarter finals of the -67kg event later that day.