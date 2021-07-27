Africa: Egypt Keen to Complete Its Membership in Africa Finance Corporation - Hala El Saeed

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed asserted Egypt's keenness to complete its membership in the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and great interest in strengthening its relations with African institutions at all levels.

Egypt always seeks to be in partnership with African countries and institutions; given the challenges facing African states and the opportunities they have, Saeed said during her meeting on Monday 26/7/2021 with AFC's President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu.

During the meeting, Saeed reviewed the areas of work of the planning ministry and its affiliate bodies, the key projects it carries out, the areas of work of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and the most important projects it is working on.

The meeting touched on a number of topics, most notably opportunities for cooperation between the Africa Finance Corporation and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, transport and pharmaceutical industries.

