Egypt: Environment Min Urges to Reach Agreement to Adapt to Climate Change Effects

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmeen Fouad has stressed that Egypt is keen on sharing its own visions and ideas on climate change-related issues.

The minister's remarks came on Monday26/7/2021 at the preparatory ministerial meeting held by the United Kingdom, which hosts climate and environment ministers from 51 countries for "critical" climate talks ahead of November's United Nations Climate Change Conference ("COP26") summit in Glasgow.

Fouad placed emphasis on the need to reach a clear-cut agreement to develop a plain and concrete definition of the global goal to adapt to and deal with the climate change impacts.

The minister also urged to reconsider the procedures on adaption projects and provide the necessary funding for relevant policies and programs.

