South Africa: Western Cape Taxi Violence - Concern That Conflict Will Boost School Dropout Rate

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

While the proactive approach of police and members of the South African National Defence Force helped provide safe passage to Golden Arrow buses and taxi operators, many learners in Khayelitsha were left stranded on Monday, 26 July.

Drivers belonging to the South African School Transport Association (Sasta), fearing being attacked on Monday, did not venture into the back streets of Khayelitsha. This meant thousands of learners were not picked up from their homes.

On Sunday night, Sasta posted a message on Facebook informing parents that it had decided not to transport learners on Monday out of concern for the safety of the children and the drivers who operated under the auspices of the association.

Khayelitsha Scholar Transport Association chairperson, Simphiwe Bathembu, told Maverick Citizen: "We need to pick up children in front of their homes. This is too dangerous because we don't know if we are being followed. We are not part of the taxi conflict, but we are being dragged into it.

"These taxi guys are arrogant, dangerous, and especially now when some of them don't have money, they will take out their anger on us by firing at our school transport taxis."

Vanessa le Roux, coordinator of Parents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X