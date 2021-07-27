South Africa: Western Cape Taxi Violence - Concern That Conflict Will Boost School Dropout Rate

analysis

While the proactive approach of police and members of the South African National Defence Force helped provide safe passage to Golden Arrow buses and taxi operators, many learners in Khayelitsha were left stranded on Monday, 26 July.

Drivers belonging to the South African School Transport Association (Sasta), fearing being attacked on Monday, did not venture into the back streets of Khayelitsha. This meant thousands of learners were not picked up from their homes.

On Sunday night, Sasta posted a message on Facebook informing parents that it had decided not to transport learners on Monday out of concern for the safety of the children and the drivers who operated under the auspices of the association.

Khayelitsha Scholar Transport Association chairperson, Simphiwe Bathembu, told Maverick Citizen: "We need to pick up children in front of their homes. This is too dangerous because we don't know if we are being followed. We are not part of the taxi conflict, but we are being dragged into it.

"These taxi guys are arrogant, dangerous, and especially now when some of them don't have money, they will take out their anger on us by firing at our school transport taxis."

Vanessa le Roux, coordinator of Parents...