South Africa: Mpumalanga Partners With Sasol to Vaccinate 19 000 People

26 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Mpumalanga provincial government has collaborated with Sasol to launch a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive at Sasol Recreation Club in Secunda.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and Health MEC Sasekani Manzini, together with Sasol executives, unveiled the massive drive on Monday.

According to the provincial government, this initiative will allow employees of the energy and chemical company and its service providers to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine and aims to reach at least 19 000 people by the end of the week.

The officials have since praised the Sasol executives for their efforts to being counted amongst other private companies that have joined hands with government to fight the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Meanwhile, the Premier has since urged people to continue to fight against COVID-19, including the wearing of facemasks in public, maintaining social distance, regularly wash hands and sanitise.

Mtshweni-Tsipane believes that it is possible through close collaborations between government, private sector, the media, and with the active support of other social partners that have played a role in distributing positive messages about the vaccine.

According to the provincial government, they will be embarking on Emalahleni and Mkhondo next.

The Premier has applauded the provincial Department of Health for working tirelessly to ensure that this programme was prioritised to continue to accelerate the vaccination rollout programme so that more people receive the vaccine.

The latest data show that over 328 000 people had been vaccinated in the province by last week Friday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

