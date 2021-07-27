Uganda: Govt Warns Officers On Importing Motorbikes

26 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

The Ministry of Finance has said any government accounting officer who continues to import motorcycles for ministries, departments and agencies will face disciplinary action for violating the presidential directive on the ban.

In 2018, President Museveni banned the importation of locally manufactured products by government following the introduction of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy.

"For those importing and selling privately, we cannot stop them because people have tastes and preferences. No ministry, department or agency is supposed to import motorcycles. Those who are doing it are breaking the law.

They will be punished for causing financial loss to the country," the State Minister of Finance in charge of Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, said while touring Simba Automotive Factory in Kampala at the weekend.

The company assembles motorcycles designed for the Ugandan market.

She said a law was established because the importation was causing a lot of cash outflow from the country and yet the money can be used to help local industries to grow.

Ms Anite was also in the company of a group of four bikers led by the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Alp Kerem.

Mr Kerem said the bikers were flown into the country to take a motorbike road tour to tourist attractions in western region to promote them back home and also raise awareness about the investment opportunities in Uganda.

Mr Paresh Shukla, the chief executive officer Simba Automotive, said India beat Japan to become the world's largest producer of motorcycles because of the partnerships the Indian government made with big Japanese motorcycle manufacturing companies such as Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda in the 1990s.

Mr Shukla said annually, Uganda imports 100,000 motorcycles from India at about Shs380b .

He said Uganda can learn from the Indian government, which allowed Japanese companies to invest in India in the 1990s provided they partnered with companies such as Hero bicycles, Bajaj, TVs and Tata that enabled Indian companies to learn the technology for manufacturing motorcycles.

"The Indian government today is earning $12b annually from the boda boda industry, which is employing 25 million Indians. We designed motorcycles specifically for the Ugandan market to save the country from donating Shs380b annually to India," he said.

Mr Shukla added that if government can protect for them the market, they are ready to build a manufacturing factory in Namanve and also feed the regional market like Congo where they export 1,000 bikes per month.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X