Kenya: Shujaa's Olympic Medal Hopes Ended After Loss to Ireland

27 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairbi — Kenya's hopes of medalling at the Olympic Games were quashed on Tuesday after losing their third successive pool match, going down 12-7 to Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium to ending their hopes of sneaking through to the Cup quarters.

Canada will sneak through in place of Kenya and Ireland as one of the two best placed number three teams.

After successive losses against United States and South Africa on the opening day, Kenya just needed to beat Ireland by whichever margin to go through to the quarters as one of the best two third placed teams, but the team was flaccid, performing poorly against the Irish.

Shujaa will now have to contend for the classification matches with Ireland who needed to win by more than seven points to sneak through. USA and South Africa will go through from the pool.

Shujaa were forced to play in their own half from the word go after failing to pick possession from kick off. They were punished for some sloppy defending when Hugo Lennox cut through the back to dive over from Kennedy Terry's offload.

The Kenyans once again failed to take possession and continued playing in their own half. Everytime they picked possession, they were careless with it.

They were punished when Ireland added the second try of the game when Herman Humwa's pass was blocked. Harry McNulty was fed off with the ball and stormed into the try box. The conversion was good as the Irish went to the break with a 12-0 lead.

In the second half, it was same script. Shujaa couldn't get the ball from the kick off and were not careful in possession.

The team needed Jeff Oluoch's diving hands to keep them from going further down. Oluoch dived in to clip Jordan Conroy's feet as he galloped towards the try box after greasing through Eden Agero's feeble challenge.

With 46 seconds left, Shujaa found a way back to the game when Onyala crossed over the whitewash from Nelson Oyoo's lay off. The conversion was good and Kenya now just needed to make another converted try and sail through.

With a five-point gap, Ireland couldn't afford to kick the ball out after the restart as they needed a bridge of seven points to cross into the Cup quarters. They however couldn't keep the ball in play after winning possession and with the buzzer already sounded, their dreams, just like Kenya's, crushed too.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X