Swaziland: U.S. Condemns Arrest of Two Swazi Dissident MPs

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Banned opposition party Pudemo is to launch a boycott of Swazi products to target businesses in which Mswati and the royal family has interests.

The US government and the Eswatini opposition have condemned the country's government for arresting two dissident members of Parliament on Sunday. The US embassy in Eswatini said it was "deeply troubled" by the "unacceptable" arrests of Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube.

The banned People's United Democratic Movement party (Pudemo) also criticised the government for the arrests and said it would launch an international boycott of Swazi goods on 6 August to deny King Mswati the revenue he needed to pay his security forces to "brutalise" the population.

The arrests of Mabuza and Dube have puzzled some Swazi observers, as 10 days ago Mswati appeared to absolve them of any role in fomenting the violence, looting and arson that rocked the country this month.

Swaziland News reported that the European Union ambassador to Eswatini, Esmeralda Hernandez Aragones, had visited the Mbabane police station on Sunday to inquire about the arrested MPs.

The news site quoted her as saying she had personally called the Attorney-General about two weeks ago seeking clarity on the warrants of arrest then issued...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X