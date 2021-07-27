South Africa: Transnet Cyberattack Puts Employees' Salaries At Risk While Backlogs At Ports Mount

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

In an internal email sent to Transnet employees on Monday, the rail, port and pipeline company said the attack was 'unprecedented' and had brought the company to a standstill.

State-owned port and rail operator Transnet is still reeling from the cyberattack it suffered last week, with movement in and out of SA's ports at a near standstill and its employees forced to stop working and stay off the company's digital systems for fear of further leaks of sensitive information. There is also the risk that the majority of Transnet's more than 55,000 employees will not be paid salaries due on Tuesday.

Last week, Transnet said its IT applications had been compromised, forcing it to shut them down to identify the source of the attack. At various ports and on its rail system, the company had restored to "manual operations", it said, slowing down its ability to receive and offload containers from ships and trucks.

It is unclear whether or not the cyberattack was part of a ransomware sting. Ransomware attacks have been growing in frequency globally and in South Africa. Typically, hackers gain access to sensitive information, disable systems linked to it, and threaten to make the information public if...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

