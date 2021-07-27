South Africa: SA Administers 215,349 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

27 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There were 215 349 people who received their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, which brings the total number of administered jabs to 6 613 704.

According to the Department of Health, of the latest distributed shots, 44 470 people received the Johnson & Johnson, while 170 879 received the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed the 70 000 mark after 243 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease.

This means that South Africa has now recorded 70 018 fatalities to date.

In addition, the country detected 5 683 new COVID-19 cases, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 383 490, translating to a 24.3% positivity rate.

Gauteng accounted for 1 559 new infections, followed by 1 192 in the Western Cape and 832 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD has also noted an increase of 479 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The information is based on the 14 587 196 tests of which 23 349 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 26 July, there have been 194 080 019 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 4 162 304 deaths, and 3 696 135 440 administered vaccine doses.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X