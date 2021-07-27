South Africa: SA Administers 215,349 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

There were 215 349 people who received their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, which brings the total number of administered jabs to 6 613 704.

According to the Department of Health, of the latest distributed shots, 44 470 people received the Johnson & Johnson, while 170 879 received the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed the 70 000 mark after 243 more people lost their lives to the respiratory disease.

This means that South Africa has now recorded 70 018 fatalities to date.

In addition, the country detected 5 683 new COVID-19 cases, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 383 490, translating to a 24.3% positivity rate.

Gauteng accounted for 1 559 new infections, followed by 1 192 in the Western Cape and 832 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD has also noted an increase of 479 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The information is based on the 14 587 196 tests of which 23 349 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 26 July, there have been 194 080 019 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 4 162 304 deaths, and 3 696 135 440 administered vaccine doses.