Zimbabwe: Hexco Exams Postponed

27 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Government has postponed Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) examinations as a containment measure for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exams were scheduled to start today ending on Friday, but will now be held on a date to be announced, likely when it is safe to do so.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira made the announcement in a memo yesterday.

"This memo serves to notify the July 2021 Theory Trade Testing Examinations registered candidates, that HEXCO examinations which were scheduled for 27-30 July 2021 have been postponed to a date to be advised.

"This is in line with Government Covid-19 lockdown regulations."

Zimbabwe has implemented guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) anchored on minimising social contact as a response to the global pandemic.

This has won the country plaudits across the board from WHO and other countries for the way it has confronted the pandemic.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X