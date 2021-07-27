Zimbabwe: Derek Rallies Behind Son Scott

DEREK Vincent, father to Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott, believes his son has the potential to make the cut when he tees off at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Derek was visited by Zimbabwe Golf Association representatives who presented him with a flag and a banner yesterday.

Scott made history by becoming the first ever Zimbabwean golfer to represent the country at the Olympic Games when he qualified in the qualifiers where he finished on position 53.

The first opportunity back in 2016 Rio Games was snubbed by Brendon de Jonge who decided to play in a PGA tournament as he sought to maintain his tour card.

Derek said he has confidence that his son will do well at the Tokyo Games as he is used to playing in the Asian nation.

"I think he has the potential to make it in his first attempt as he has been doing well in the Asian Tour where he is playing. I am very grateful to ZGA for giving me the honours and the support they are giving to my son.

"Scott is not new to Japanese playing conditions as he is part of the Asian Tour so I think that alone will play in his favour.

"I hope he makes us proud once again. He is a great fighter and judging from his junior days amateur and now professional he has done well.

"I will be following proceedings with keen interest like everyone else. I am happy for him to be the first player to make it to the Olympics for golf and I hope he will do well.

"There are chances that he will make the cut and it will be good for the country as a whole," said Derek.

ZGA president, Martin Chikwanha, and treasurer, Clayton Kazembe, said they are very happy for Scott as he is representing the sport so well.

"We are grateful as ZGA to have an athlete at the Olympics. It is very interesting to note that he managed to make it through the qualifiers and that shows he is capable of doing well.

"We could be with our president but he is not around and is in full support of Scott in Tokyo.

"As ZGA we are proud of his qualification and we look forward to seeing him do well.

"We have a great golfer in Scott and by visiting his father and presenting our banner to his father shows how we are behind him and we are expecting some good performances from the professional.

"As he is referred to as 'Mhondoro' we are hopeful he will live up to the expectations of many who are looking forward to the tournament.

"The banner will go a long way and we cannot wait to see him tee off in Japan," said Chikwanha.