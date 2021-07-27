Zimbabwe: Midlands Police Impound 171 Vehicles in Lockdown Blitz

27 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Midlands have impounded 171 vehicles for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Government has banned intercity travel to curb the spread of Covid-19 but pirate taxis have continued to ply the routes unabated.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development and said police are going to impound more non compliant vehicles.

"Over the past weekend, as a Province we have impounded a total of 171 motor vehicles which are currently being held at Police Station while some are being referred to Vehicle Inspection Department. Gweru Urban District alone impounded 115 motor vehicles," Mahoko said.

"We are of the view that members of the public should voluntarily observe the measures to safeguard themselves from contracting the deadly disease which we hear, infections are on a steep increase. They should not wait for police enforcement," he said.

Mahoko said the blitz came after police realised that there was rampant disregard of Covid 19 prevention measures and the moratorium on intercity public travels by Transport Operators and private motor vehicle owners has raised its enforcement activities.

"All motor vehicles found violating the widely pronounced measures are being impounded while persons operating them are being arrested. The operation is ongoing for as long as the measures are in force," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X