South Africa/Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande Set for Kaizer Chiefs Exit

27 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande is set to end his decade long career at South African Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs after the Soweto giants opted against offering him new contract ahead of the new season.

The 35-year-old midfielder has spent ten seasons at Kaizer Chiefs, since joining the Johannesburg-based from Ajax Cape Town but is reportedly heading out the exit door after disagreeing on terms with Chiefs on a new deal.

According to several media reports from South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs are expected to confirm Katsande's departure later this week.

Katsande's imminent departure comes after recent indications earlier this month that the veteran midfielder would be offered an extension.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain's contract expired at the end of June, but he was seemingly handed a short-term deal in order to be part of the CAF Champions League final.

He featured in the final against Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly where Chiefs lost 3-0 to finish the competition as runners-up.

Chiefs, who have been on a recruitment exercise after their transfer ban was lifted by FIFA, are expected to make Katsande's departure official in the coming days as the season draws closer to kick-off.

Katsande arrived at Naturena from Ajax Cape Town in 2011, but he leaves Chiefs as a legend after a lengthy and rewarding career at one of South Africa's biggest clubs.

The former Highway and Gunners player won a number of trophies with Chiefs, including two league titles, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup - all between 2013 and 2015 and coincidentally during returning head coach Stuart Baxter's first spell at Chiefs.

Unfortunately the English coach's return, however, has seemingly not guaranteed Katsande an extension to his contract.

Katsande will walk away from Chiefs having featured in 308 official matches since 2011. He scored 17 goals and registered nine assists.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X