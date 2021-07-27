Zimbabwe: Government Plots Massive Crackdown On Businesses

27 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it will viciously crackdown on businesses that may take advantage of the turmoil in neighbouring South Africa to "sabotage the economy" by hiking prices of goods.

The recent protests in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal provinces following the 15-month caging of former president Jacob Zuma, brought business to a standstill and severely disrupted commerce as roads were blocked.

South Africa is the main supplier of goods to Zimbabwe and also acts as a key transit route for overseas imports for the landlocked country. The unrest, which was characterised by looting and burning of buildings, mean supplies are now short, a perfect recipe for price increases.

Fears of shortages due to the affected supply chain have left many business in Zimbabwe with prospects of hiking prices something the government.

Nonetheless, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said there is still no legitimate reason for any price increases.

Fears of shortages due to the affected supply chain have left many business in Zimbabwe with prospects of hiking prices something the government said is already investigating.

In his trademark abrasive tone, Charamba warned on Twitter that state investigators are already on the ground to identify the and bring to book the culprits.

"Government is investigating credible information suggesting there is an attempt to import into the Zimbabwean Economy effects of disturbances in South Africa in order to justify a fresh round of arbitrary price increases which do not have cost justification here. We are alert," he Tweeted.

Mnangagwa's government has previously shown it does now hesitate to clampdown on businesses it considers errant on several occasions, particularly when it named and shamed perceived externalisers pf foreign currency in 2018 and ordered companies to adhere to its foreign currency stipulations last month.

But on both occasions, it suffered spectacular comebacks.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X