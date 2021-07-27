Nigeria: Many Killed As Bandits Attack Zamfara Communities

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Bandits yesterday evening invaded Jaya settlements in Boko District, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Daily Trust gathered.

Jaya is a cluster of villages located few kilometers east of Boko community.

It was gathered that dozens of gunmen on motorbikes raided the villages, killed several people and injured dozens of others.

They also carted away cows and other animals, a resident, Ali Aminu, told our correspondent.

Aminu said, "I saw three injured persons being ferried to a hospital in Boko community. They were shot on arms, legs and thighs.

They were referred to a bigger medical facility.

"Few days ago, the armed men had attempted to attack one community there but were ambushed by vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai, who had got the wind of attack by the armed criminals. The armed bandits retreated after several of them were killed.

"This apparently angered the bandits. They, therefore, reinforced and invaded the communities. Reports say they came on more than 100 motorcycles and when they laid siege, it was drizzling and people were taking shelter inside their houses.

"Several women and children had fled the communities and some of them arrived at Boko community this evening, despite the incessant rainfall."

The spokesman for the state Police Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

