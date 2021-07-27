Nigeria: Zulum Raises Committee to Rebuild Abadam, Resettle IDPs, Refugees

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Monday inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees who are indigenes of Abadam Local Government Area to Malamfatori, the LGA's headquarters.

The governor expressed concern over the plight of many persons living in different IDP camps across the state.

According to him, Borno's people deserve decent and dignified living which, he said, could only be achieved when the IDPs are resettled back to their various communities.

Zulum recalled that IDPs had recently returned to Kukawa, Ajiri, Kawuri, Bama, Ngoshe and Marte Local Government Areas during which they were provided with livelihood items and cash to help them restart their lives and engage in meaningful economic activities.

The governor also promised to provide the needed infrastructure in all the nooks and crannies of the state in spite of the daunting challenges occasioned by the devastating coronavirus pandemic

While stating the committee's terms of reference, Zulum specifically ordered them to start the relocation of persons willing to return on the 27th of November 2021.

Before then, Zulum had directed the committee to immediately commence rehabilitation and reconstruction works that would pave way for the IDPs and refugees' return.

The governor said the committee should put in place all measures that would ensure safety of lives and property, facilitate the establishment of civil authorities on ground and ensure security and safety of returnees while on transit to Malamfatori.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 24-member committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr. Bukar Talba; and the Commissioner fir Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, as co-chair.

Other members include member representing Abadam at the State Assembly, Hon. Jamna Bong; the Governor's Security Adviser, Brg. Gen. A S Ishaq (Rtd); the chairman of Abadam Local Government, the district head of Abadam and the LGA's secretary.

Others are representative of the Nigerian Army, the DSS, the NSCDC, the CJTF, the SEMA, the NEMA and the NEDC, among others.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Engr. Bukar Talba expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for finding them worthy to serve the state in another capacity.

Talba assured the governor that the committee would leave no stone unturned in discharging its duties.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major-General Christopher Musa, also attended the inauguration ceremony which was held at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri.