Nigeria: No Compensation for Demolished Shrines On Highways - Govt

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

The federal government has said that it would not pay any amount for the various shrines hurriedly erected on the Calabar-Itu federal highway, which is undergoing reconstruction. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this yesterday in Ikom, Cross River State during inspection of federal government projects.

The minister called on communities and families responsible for such shrines to cooperate with the federal government, saying investment is a trade. He added, however, that the federal government would pay reasonable compensation for economic crops. "The president has said investment is a trade-off and those who want infrastructure must be ready to offer some land.

"We are not taking your land away, we just want a right of way to pass, so we want to plead with the communities to show us pass.

"We will pay reasonable compensation for crops but certainly not shrines that you build on the side of the road to claim money. "The president has said no, that is not our responsibility. So we expect to see more cooperation to ensure the completion of this road," he said. The minister, who inspected Mfun Border Bridge as well as the Ikom Bridge, said President Muhammadu Buhari is providing infrastructure which is consistent with the economic recovery plan.

He said the Mfun Border Bridge would expand trade between Nigeria and Cameroon while the Ikom Bridge will boost trade between the north and the south.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X