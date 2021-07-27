Nigeria: No Compensation for Demolished Shrines On Highways - Govt

The federal government has said that it would not pay any amount for the various shrines hurriedly erected on the Calabar-Itu federal highway, which is undergoing reconstruction. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this yesterday in Ikom, Cross River State during inspection of federal government projects.

The minister called on communities and families responsible for such shrines to cooperate with the federal government, saying investment is a trade. He added, however, that the federal government would pay reasonable compensation for economic crops. "The president has said investment is a trade-off and those who want infrastructure must be ready to offer some land.

"We are not taking your land away, we just want a right of way to pass, so we want to plead with the communities to show us pass.

"We will pay reasonable compensation for crops but certainly not shrines that you build on the side of the road to claim money. "The president has said no, that is not our responsibility. So we expect to see more cooperation to ensure the completion of this road," he said. The minister, who inspected Mfun Border Bridge as well as the Ikom Bridge, said President Muhammadu Buhari is providing infrastructure which is consistent with the economic recovery plan.

He said the Mfun Border Bridge would expand trade between Nigeria and Cameroon while the Ikom Bridge will boost trade between the north and the south.