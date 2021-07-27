Africa: Continent Exceeds 6,5 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

27 July 2021
Cape Town — As of July 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,502,260 while over 41,619,926 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 165,250 and 5,661,822 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,383,490 and 70,018 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (581,477), Tunisia (573,394), Egypt (284,059), Ethiopia (278,717), Libya (236,961) and Kenya (197,959).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

