Angolan President in Ankara for State Visit

26 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço arrived Monday (26) in Ankara, Turkey, for a two-day state visit, at the invitation of his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, João Lourenço is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart this Tuesday afternoon.

Ministerial delegations will take advantage of the visit to review key issues in bilateral relations.

The visiting agenda features signing of cooperation agreements on various fields.

They include the transport, military, trade, economy, mineral resources, diplomatic and consular, aimed at eliminating visas in service, diplomatic and special passports.

On Wednesday, the last day of the visit, President João Lourenço participates in a business forum with dozens of businessmen to present Angola's economic potential and the multiple initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and Turkey date back to 1980 and the two countries already have cooperation agreements in the areas of trade, agriculture, education, culture, defence, justice and sport.

In Angola, Turkey has investments in the provinces of Luanda and Uíge, with stress to the areas of industry, commerce, education and civil construction.

There is also the intention to sign an agreement for the creation of a chamber of commerce, as part of the reinforcement of the bilateral cooperation.

Last June, delegations from both countries analysed cooperation in the transport sector, namely in the area of civil aviation and railway infrastructure, with prospects for Turkish businessmen to invest in the maritime, port and railway sub-sectors.

Turkish airline is expected to start operating to Luanda this year.

