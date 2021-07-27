East Africa: EAC for Quality Affordable Medicines

THE East African Community is developing an Integrated Information Management System (IIMS) to ensure availability of affordable medicines of assured quality, safety and efficacy in the bloc.

A technical meeting of the EAC Medicines Regulatory Harmonization (EACMRH) Programme to develop an IIMS for National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRAs) is taking place in Karatu, Tanzania.

According to a statement issued recently by the EAC Secretariat, the purpose of the IIMS is to store data and manage drug regulatory information necessary for timely decision making by national medicines regulatory authorities.

In addition, the system will provide pharmaceutical industry stakeholders access to updated harmonised guidelines and tools to ensure manufacturing is carried out according to EAC good manufacturing practices standards.

The EAC has been implementing the MRH programme since March 2012 with the aim of harmonising technical requirements and optimising processes for medicines regulation to facilitate timely access to safe, affordable, efficacious and quality essential medicines, vaccines and medical devices for treatment, management and diagnosis of diseases of public health importance.

According to the Senior Public Relations Officer at the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Department of the EAC Secretariat, Mr Simon Owaka, once complete, the common information management system will facilitate implementation of harmonised regulations, guidelines, templates and tools for medical products, vaccines and medical devices in line with Article 118 of the Treaty of the Establishment of the EAC.

Among the key objectives of the EAC MRH Programme is to streamline the regulatory processes across the region for introduction of new medicines and vaccines for treatment of emerging diseases such as Covid-19 and clinical trials.

The IIMS will host information on joint scientific review of medical product dossiers, reports on joint inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities to assess compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

It will also host information on joint safety and quality market surveillance of medical products in the regional market. The EAC is one of the first Regional Economic Communities (REC) in the continent that identified the importance of medicines regulatory harmonisation.

It is part of the African Medicine Regulatory Harmonisation (AMRH) initiative whose aim is to address the concerns of a lack of standardised approaches in medicine regulation.

The said lack of standardisation results in cumbersome and non-transparent processes for medicine registration, generating ambiguity and high costs for the manufacturers registering medicines.

The EAC Secretariat hopes that with the interlinked and interoperable IIMS, the aforementioned challenges will be a thing of the past.

Easy and quick availability of information will go a long way in ensuring that the EAC-MRH programme is better placed to bridge the policy-to-implementation gap that has been hampering advances in access to essential medicines and vaccines.