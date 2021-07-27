Tanzania: Mpango - 'Bring to Book, Fire, Arraign'

THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango has issued a strong warning against theft of medicines and medical equipment in public health facilities, vowing that the government will take stern measures against the culprits.

Dr Mpango issued the warning here yesterday, shortly after laying a foundation stone at 15.8bn/- worth Southern Zone Referral Hospital being constructed at Mitengo Mikindani in the region.

"Let me start by issuing a warning, I am not as polite as you think---I don't entertain those who steal public properties including medicines and medical equipment," he said.

The vice-president also directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Prof Abel Makubi, to ensure the culprits are brought to book, fired and immediately taken to court.

According to the vicepresident, the health ministry, Medical Stores Department (MSD), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) departments and pharmacies are the main areas where thefts occur .

He said it was disheartening to note that the government is losing a lot of money due to drug theft by the people who the government entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the lives of people.

Dr Mpango vowed that the sixth phase government will ensure stern measures are taken against all culprits.

"Any public servants who will be found or involved in the theft of medical equipment; the first step is to be fired and taken to court to answer the charges," he said.

He directed the Deputy Minister for Health Dr Godwin Mollel to inform the PS at the ministry to implement the directives immediately.

He also said the government will auction properties of the culprits to compensate for the public resources used to acquire medicines and medical equipment in health facilities.

Dr Mpango said the government allocates a lot of funds to purchase medicines and medical equipment to serve the citizens, calling on the health ministry and the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) ministry to oversee and ensure the funds provided by the government to facilitate the provision of medical facilities to the citizens are well spent.

The VP also warned health workers against committing fraud by misusing the national health insurance system to misappropriate government's money, saying their days are numbered.

"Wherever they are (those using national health insurances to steal government money) arrest and take them to court," he said.

Recently, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Dorothy Gwajima said the government was exploring the possibility of coming up with an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system to track medicine supply and dispensation chain in public health facilities.

Dr Gwajima said that the system will help to track the dispensing of medicines by health service providers in public facilities and curb loss of medicines in public hospitals.

"We want this system to integrate all health facilities and hospitals up to the national level to cope with the ICT advances ...this will enable our leaders to see everything from where they are and address challenges facing people, thus curbing medicine loss which has been the main challenge," Dr Gwajima said.

She, however, reminded health service providers to dispense medical drugs by observing medical drug dispensing guidelines by writing generic names of drugs and not brand names, because the practice has been causing inconveniences to patients, including missing the medications.

The Minister further directed all public health facilities to immediately resume meetings for medical drugs committees from national to dispensary levels that will allow them to discuss all essential medicines used in health facilities, a move that will help to uncover the loss of medications in public health facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr Mpango directed the ministry of health to start provision of health services at the Southern Zone Referral Hospital by October this year.

He also directed the ministry to oversee and ensure the National Housing Corporation (NHC) completes the remaining construction work of the hospital on time.

"I call upon NHC to complete the remaining work as planned in order to start providing services to the residents of the southern regions," he said.

He directed the Chief Medical Officer to ensure all the doctors, nurses and the other health providers to be stationed at the southern zone adhere to the integrity in the provision of the health services in the facility.

Speaking during the event, the Director General of NHC Dr Maulid Banyani said the construction of the hospital has been completed by 97 per cent.

He said the hospital is set to be completed and handed to the government in September this year.