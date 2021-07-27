Tanzania: VP Urges Full Use of Mtwara Port

THE government has directed the exporters and importers of goods in Mtwara and other southern regions to use Mtwara Port in transporting their consignments.

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango made the call here shortly after touring the Mtwara Port to explore the progress made after the massive expansion and construction of the new berth with a length of 300 metres and 13.5-metre depth (draft).

The port's expansion would enable the terminal to accommodate large cargo ships.

Dr Mpango, who was on a five-day official tour to inspect and inaugurate various strategic projects implemented in Mtwara Region, said all the goods including cashew nuts produced in the southern regions should now be transported through the Mtwara port.

He also directed importers of oil, farming inputs such as Sulphur and other goods meant for Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma as well as the neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and Malawi to use Mtwara port in delivering the goods.

On the other hand, Dr Mpango asked the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to ensure the workers at the port adhered to integrity by providing timely and quality services to the customers.

He also directed the management to ensure the port is fitted with all the required facilities.

The VP on the other hand directed the Mtwara RegionalCommissioner Brig General Marco Gaguti to oversee the management of the port, to ensure the government funds injected in the expansion and construction of the berth yields required results.

Early last month, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Mtwara regional authorities to transport cashew nuts via Mtwara.

The Head of State specifically mentioned the cashew nuts producing regions of Ruvuma, Mtwara and Lindi, directing them to ship cashew nuts through the major southern port.

President Samia also ordered for the review of the tariffs and levies to attract more customers to use the port services.

The fifth-phase government under the late President John Magufuli came up with the project that involved construction of the 300- metre length berth and a cargo storage yard at Mtwara Port as part of the government's affirmative action to open up the southern transport corridor.

The TPA was prompted to build the new berth with a length of 300 metres and 13.5-metre depth (draft) to enable the terminal to accommodate mega cargo ships weighing 65,000 tonnes.

Before the construction of the new berth, the natural harbour had the capacity to accommodate cargo ships with 40,000 tonnes (Dead Weight -DWT) as the old berth was measuring 380 metres in length while its yard had the size of 40,000 square metres.

The second yard constructed measures 79,000 square metres, creating more space for cargo.

Therefore, the construction of the second berth with a length of 300 metres makes Mtwara Port to have a berth measuring 680 metres in length in total, which has increased cargo handling capacity from 400,000 tonnes per annum to 1000,000 tonnes annually.