Uganda: Covid-19 - Museveni Address Set for Saturday

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation at 8pm on Saturday on the status of the ongoing 42-day lockdown and measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic. He on July 18 reinstated some of last year's tough COVID-19 measures, including a lockdown.

According to President Museveni, the measures were needed to address the fast rate at which the disease was spreading. Due to an increase at the rate at which the disease was spreading, dwindling oxygen supplies in hospital and longer recovery times, the President said that country's best option was to prevent spread of the disease.

His address will come a few days after that of Health Minister Ruth Aceng, who will today provide an update on measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Aceng's address will set the tone for action that the President will take.

Uganda as at July 24 had 92,724 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,579 deaths registered.

UGANDA: New 42 day lockdown starts immediately

Private, public transport suspended for 42 days

Places of worship & sports events closed for 42 days

Boda bodas allowed to carry only cargo

Curfew to start at 7:00pm - 5:30am#COVID19 https://t.co/YWTSKKnpLh

-- The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 18, 2021

The new measures came ten days after the president closed schools and banned cross border movement.