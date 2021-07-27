Uganda: Covid-19 - President Samia Hassan to Get Vaccinated

27 July 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Tanzania's new position on containment of COVID-19 gains momentum tomorrow when President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives her first Coronavirus jab.

It will mark the launch of the COVID-19 immunization campaign in Tanzania, a country that a few months questioned measures being taken worldwide to prevent the pandemic. Former President John Pombe Magufuli in particular was a skeptic who kept Tanzania open even when most countries worldwide instituted lockdown measures last year.

The country however took a new turn after Magufuli's death in March, with new president Suluhu Hassan recognizing COVID-19 as a health threat. She soon after started wearing a mask for the first time.

Tanzania's first batch of vaccines were donated by the United States through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative

"Launch of vaccination exercise sets a precedent for our nation in advancing the fight against Covid-19 as a specific addition to other ways of fighting against the pandemic including hand washing with clean running water and soap, wearing face masks especially in dangerous areas with mass gathering," Minister of Health, Dr Doroth Gwajima said in a statement.

recommended by

Herbeauty

What Is It That Actually Makes French Women So Admirable?

Learn more

In the past month, Tanzanian health authorities stepped up measures aimed at reinforcing precaution against COVID-19 amid a surge of cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

Abel Makubi, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, announced suspension of mass gatherings, including religious congregations and political rallies, until when the pandemic is controlled.

"When such gatherings are necessary to be held, permits should be secured from relevant authorities," said the official.

He said the measures also include reinforcement of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines in bars, restaurants, meetings, weddings and ceremonial halls.

He said in a statement that all public places should be equipped with thermal scanners, handwashing facilities, adding that people should wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Makubi said weddings should be held at open air, adding that if the weddings are held indoors they should not last long.

Makubi said festivals and music concerts should be done in open air with all precautionary measures observed to the letter.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X