Nigeria: Facebook Restricts IPOB's New Page

27 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Social networking service, Facebook, has restricted a new account belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The was disclosed by a member of the proscribed organisation, Simon Ekpa, on Tuesday.

"Our new Facebook page has been blocked restricted by Facebook," Ekpa wrote.

Vanguard recalls that in January 2020, the group had alleged that Facebook shut down the page of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group had in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that the shutting down of Mazi Kanu's Facebook page by Facebook Nigeria is not unconnected with the fact that it has become a rich resource for people determined to expose the alleged misrule in Nigeria and the evil perpetrators of the regime that allegedly enthrone a better life for the Nigerian masses.

IPOB alleged that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the regime it is allegedly protecting, adding that Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, warning that IPOB is not prepared to allow such suffering in the present 21st century.

However, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently facing 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, after he jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

He was repatriated last month (June) from an undisclosed country by the Nigerian goverment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X