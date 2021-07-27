Kenya: Malkia Strikers Target Comeback Against Koreans

27 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Malkia Strikers return to the Ariake Arena here for the second match of the women's volleyball tournament against South Korea from 9.45pm Tuesday (3.45pm Kenyan time).

The Kenya women's volleyball team lost their opening match against hosts Japan 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-19) and will be looking for a much needed victory.

The match will serve off at 9.45pm, or 3.45pm, Kenyan time.

Their opponents also lost their opening match of the tournament in straight sets to Brazil (25-10, 25-22, 25-19) in a match that lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim feels that the fine blend of youth and talent holds the team in good stead and that the young players in the team are performing positively.

She also misses the crowds as these Olympics are being played behind closed doors as part of the measures to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

"Crowds psyche us up, even if they support your opponents," she observed.

The experienced skipper sees the Koreans as playing in similar fashion to the Japanese.

"Korea play a similar game to Japan, but they are a bit slower than the Japanese," she observes.

"This means we must work on our reaction and blocks."

Playing at the Olympics is a personal triumph for Moim.

"It is something special because I've tried to qualify four times before and this time round I made it and I thank the federation and coaches for selecting me and having confidence in me. I will sacrifice to help lift our team."

