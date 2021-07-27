Kenya: New Date for Cecafa Women's Champions League Qualifiers

27 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

The Caf women's Champions League qualifiers for the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) region will run from August 7 to August 21.

The qualifying tournament that will involve 11 countries had earlier been scheduled for July 17 to August 1, but was later postponed due to financial constraints.

"The financial challenges for holding the tournament have been settled and now we are ready to resume our planned schedule. We hope the players are ready as well because we want women's football to continue for the rest of the year without anymore hiccups," said Auka Gacheo, Cecafa Secretary General.

Before the event was postponed, former Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens, who will be representing the country in the competition, had pitched camp for two weeks.

The western Kenya-based team was selected by FKF after winning the 2019 season for the third season in a row.

However, they finished at position three in the play-offs for the 2020/21 season after losing 5-3 on post-match penalties to Gaspo Women in the semi-final stage.

Vihiga Queens head coach Alex Alumira is delighted by the return of the competition and is confident that his players will do well. The team is likely to start residential training on August 2.

"The new dates come as a blessing in disguise because we can now prepare ourselves mentally having already rested for almost three weeks after the local league. So I am happy, my players are well rested and those who had injuries have already healed, all we have to do is show up and win," he told Nation Sport via a phone interview from Vihiga.

Vihiga Queens are in Pool 'C' and will play Scandinavian (Rwanda) and FAD Djibouti in the regional tournament.

Their first match is against FAD Djibouti.

The winner of the tournament will represent the Cecafa region in the Caf Women Champions League proper set for November in Cairo, Egypt.

The 2021 Caf Women's Champions League finals will be graced by seven teams which qualify through zonal tournaments such as Cecafa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X