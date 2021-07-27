South Africa: Tatjana Schoenmaker Bags Silver At Tokyo Olympics

27 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker for winning a silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Congratulations Tatjana Schoenmaker on your momentous achievement in becoming the first female South African swimmer to win an Olympic medal in over 20 years and for elevating women in sport globally. We are exceptionally proud of you. Keep flying the South African flag high," the Minister said on Tuesday.

American Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

