Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends Global Education Summit in the United Kingdom

27 July 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Tuesday, 27th July 2021, for an official visit to the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the Government of the United Kingdom, President Akufo-Addo will be leading Ghana's delegation to the Global Education Summit, to be held from 28th to 29th July, 2021 in London.

The Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025 will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all children. A centre-piece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE's work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories

The President will also, at the invitation of the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Emerging Business Intelligence & Innovation (EBII) Group, attend as Special Guest of Honour, and deliver the keynote address at the 2021 African Investments Risks and Compliance (IRC) Summit, on 30th July 2021 at the University of Oxford.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 1st August, 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

