Nigeria: Benin Republic Strikes Sunday Igboho With Fresh Charges

27 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

As the Sunday Igboho saga continues to drag on, the Benin Republic government has slammed fresh charges against the wanted Yoruba nation agitator.

One of Sunday Igboho's lawers, Ibrahim Salami, told BBC Yoruba that the legal team was expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against the activist.

He also noted that Igboho was further remanded to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges, which included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Salami said Igboho was further remanded to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges, which included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

"First, the judge wanted to know how Sunday Igboho entered into the Benin Republic through an illegal means. They also want to investigate how Sunday Igboho conspired with others to enter Benin Republic through wrong means.

"They also want to know how long he has been in Benin Republic and his plans in the country. They also raised a charge on whether he wants to come and cause unrest or social disturbance in Benin Republic," the lawyer said in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

