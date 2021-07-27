Kenya: Disappointing Shujaa Fall to Ireland, Miss Out on Quarters

Tokyo — Kenya Sevens' hopes off advancing to the quartefinals of the rugby event ended Tuesday after they went down 7-12 to Ireland in their final pool C match of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Shujaa needed a huge win having lost their first two matches against USA and South Africa on Monday. However, it was not to be as they failed to secure the win in an underwhelming performance at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Innocent Simiyu's charges finished last in pool C on three points with South Africa, USA and Ireland occupying the top three positions.

Australia and Canada advanced to the quarter-finals as the two best third-placed finishers. Kenya will now play Japan in the placing matches for positions 9-12 at 11am.

Defending champions Fiji swept past Britain in a re-run of the 2016 Olympic final to set up a Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Fellow sevens powerhouses New Zealand and South Africa, bronze medallists in Rio, both came through unbeaten.

The three other quarter-finals see New Zealand take on Canada, Britain play the United States and South Africa against Argentina.

Placing Matches:

Ireland v Korea

Kenya v Japan

Quarterfinals

New Zealand v Canada

Great Britain v USA

South Africa v Argentina

Fiji v Australia