Egypt's Table Tennis Player Assar Qualifies for Round of 16

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's table tennis player Omar Assar has qualified for the single men's round of 16 in the Tokyo Olympics.

Assar reached this round after defeating Mattias Falck of Sweden 4-3.

