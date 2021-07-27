Egyptian Olympic Committee Give Immediate Reward to Hedaya Malak And Seif Eissa

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Hisham Hatab, President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, decided to give an immediate reward for Taekwondo players Hedaya Malak and Saif Eissa after winning the bronze mdals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As soon as Hedaya and Seif returned to the hotel, they each received an immediate reward of $5,000 to encourage them.

Hedaya Malak defeated Peggy McPherson of the United States in the under 67 kg category.

Hedaya became the first Egyptian female athlete to win two medals in two consecutive Olympics, after she won the bronze in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Abeer Abdel Rahman, a weightlifter, won two medals in two successive sessions, but after it was proven that the medal winners had abused doping.

Hedaya also became the first to raise the flag of Egypt at the opening ceremony and win a medal in the same Olympic Games.

As for Saif Eissa, he defeated Norway's Andre Ordemann 12-4 to win his first Olympic medal in history in the 80kg category.

The Egyptian duo raised the balance of taekwondo to 4 medals in the history of the Olympics, as the third most equal sport with boxing, after weightlifting and wrestling.

Egypt raised its tally to 34 medals with 7 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals in the history of Olympic participation.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

