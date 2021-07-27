Egypt Signs 4 Gold Exploration Deals With Canadian Firm

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has signed four agreements on gold exploration in the Eastern Desert with Canadian Barrick Gold Corporation.

According to the agreements, the company will invest for the first time in the mining domain in 19 sectors in the Eastern Desert at a total investment cost of 8.8 million dollars.

The Canadian company will start the project after winning a bid by the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry in 2020.

Minister of Petroleum Tarek al-Mulla, in press statements, said that the reforms that were implemented by the ministry succeeded in increasing Egyptian and foreign investments in gold exploration in the country.

MENA

_________________________________________________________________________

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X