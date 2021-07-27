Egypt: Makram Meets With Representatives of Expatriates

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration Nabila Makram on Tuesday said that the coming conference of Egyptians abroad in August will contribute to the national project for the development of rural areas in Egypt.

She added that the conference will be held in coordination with other ministries and will be attended by MPs and public figures to highlight the role of Egyptian expatriates in supporting the plans of the State for achieving progress in Egypt, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The remarks were made at a meeting with representatives of Egyptian communities abroad via Zoom application in preparation for the conference, added the statement.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X