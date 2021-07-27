Egypt: Makram Meets With Representatives of Expatriates

Minister of State for Emigration Nabila Makram on Tuesday said that the coming conference of Egyptians abroad in August will contribute to the national project for the development of rural areas in Egypt.

She added that the conference will be held in coordination with other ministries and will be attended by MPs and public figures to highlight the role of Egyptian expatriates in supporting the plans of the State for achieving progress in Egypt, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The remarks were made at a meeting with representatives of Egyptian communities abroad via Zoom application in preparation for the conference, added the statement.

MENA